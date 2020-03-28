A Spanish air transporter has set off today on a mammoth 33 hour journey to Shanghai, China to collect medical supplies for our struggling health workers.

Announced on the Ejercito del Aire’s Twitter page, the Airbus A400M Transport aircraft took off this morning from Zaragosa Air Base on the 10,000 kilometre journey to collect, gloves, masks and ventilators to resupply the countries medical services.

650,000 surgical masks being unloaded onto military transport to be distributed across the country last Tuesday

This latest mission comes four days after a similar aircraft arrived into Getafe Air Force base in Madrid from Toulouse carrying 650,000 surgical masks.