THE Ministry of Health has revealed that the Balearic Islands has recorded its highest number of infections in one day.

In the space of 24 hours, 107 more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 862.

Five people also lost their lives, with the death toll currently standing at 31.

Of these fatalities, 29 were in Mallorca, while one person succumbed to the virus in Ibiza.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 283 patients are hospitalised with 58 being cared for in an intensive care unit.

It is reported that 80 people have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Furthermore, the Ministry indicates that for every five people diagnosed with coronavirus, one is a health care professional.

At present, 137 are currently infected and 430 are being actively monitored for the virus.

Medical unions have attributed this to the shortage of basic medical supplies at hospitals, where they claim there is a lack of clinical face masks, hand sanitisers and gowns.

PRAISE: A round of applause for healthcare professionals at Manacor Hospital.

However, yesterday the Management Committee for Infectious Diseases in the Balearic Islands said the actual number of infections is much higher.

Spokesman Javier Arranz explained the Committee has estimated that the confirmed cases only represent 15% of infections due to the lack of tests being undertaken.

This would mean that more than 5,000 people currently have coronavirus.

The Ministry’s figures also show that more men have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the Balearic Islands, amounting to 84.61% of the total fatalities.

This is significantly higher than Spain’s overall average of 64% of deaths being men.

The most recent fatality in the Balearic Islands was a 42-year-old woman who died from pneumonia at Son Espases Hospital this morning.

Health chiefs say the deceased patient had no previous illnesses.

Just hours before, an 80-year-old man lost his life at the same hospital and on Friday, Manacor Hospital confirmed that two of their patients had died.

This was a 60-year-old woman with underlying pathologies and a 70-year-old woman who had recently beaten cancer.

Currently, Formentera remains the only island that remains coronavirus-free.