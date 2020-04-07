CHINA has registered no COVID-19 deaths for the first time since they started publishing daily figures in January.

The Chinese Ministry of Health reported that they had 32 new patients who had contracted the virus, down seven from yesterday.

All of these confirmed cases are claimed to be people who have come in from abroad.

The total death tally in the country where the pandemic began is 3,331, with 81,740 people having been confirmed as infected.

However, the Asian country is concerned that a second wave may start from foreigners bringing in the virus from abroad.

This is why they shut their borders to all foreigners two weeks ago, including those with visas or residence permits.

International flights have been reduced with both Chinese and foreign airlines only allowed to operate one international flight a week, with these flights not allowed to be more than 75% full.

From tomorrow, Wuhan is set to allow people to leave the city for the first time since the lockdown in January.