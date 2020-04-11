GUARDIA CIVIL stopped a drug deal in its tracks this week when three occupants of a car failed to explain themselves.

The vehicle had been spotted by a patrol driving around Ciudad Quesada this week, during the Coronavirus lock-down restrictions.

SPOTTED: In Ciudad Quesada

It was followed to nearby Almoradi when agents questioned the driver and both passengers about the reason for their journey.

Answers varied from, “we were just talking,” and, “we’d arranged to smoke a cigarette,” to, “I was going to get some money.”

Such were the inconsistencies and contradictions from both passengers, a man and a woman, that Police decided to search the car.

A small case containing 14 cocaine wraps was found.

The 19-year-old driver was detained as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against public health and denounced for having breached the confinement restrictions.

His passengers were told to expect fines.