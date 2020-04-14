A TOPLESS man has threatened the police with two swords in Madrid.

The Policia Nacional were called to the scene when the 45-year-old started brandishing two katanas and was threatening whoever tried to approach him.

The officers then proceeded to order him to put the weapons on the ground, but instead he started to hurl abuse and threats.

According to El Pais, he shouted “I am going to kill you all, you sons of bitches”.

The riot police were then called to help with the arrest as he was deemed dangerous.

While the agents tried to arrest the man, they tried to corner him with the use of two police vehicles.

During that time he managed to damage some of the vehicle windows with his swords.

Eventually he was arrested and taken to Moratalaz police station.