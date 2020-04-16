TORREVIEJA University Hospital has been overwhelmed by donations of meals, hotel rooms and even apartments during the Covid-19 crisis.

PPE and material for the leisure and entertainment of patients are just some of the donations received since the start of the pandemic.

INUNDATED: Companies large and small have stepped up to help staff

Restaurants, cafes, bars and food retailers have delivered to the hospital in huge numbers, without once being asked, as the centre’s own catering facilities have been closed down.

Kind donations for patients include hygiene and skin care products, magazines and over 20 tablets for isolated sufferers of the Covid-19 virus, meaning they can communicate with friends and family.

Hotel companies and holiday apartment management companies have offered rooms for hard-working professionals, reducing the risk of transferring the virus to families.

And car hire companies have also released vehicles to allow medical visits to homes, limiting the movement of potentially infected patients, according to diariodelavega.com