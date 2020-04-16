AS the majority of the general public obey the strict rules to stay at home, one couple were caught taking a naked swim in Mallorca.

An off-duty Guardia Civil officer stumbled upon the skinny dipping pair as he was walking home in Puerto de Pollenca.

Making a call to report the couple to his superiors, a Policia Local patrol was despatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers ordered the husband and wife, both reported to be in their 50s, to get out of the water and put on their clothes.

As beaches are off limits and outdoor exercise is strictly prohibited as per the Royal State of Alarm decree, the pair were arrested for civil disobedience.

Meanwhile, a scuba diver was detained on the shores of Sa Caleta in Portals Vells after he was spotted by a surveilling agent from the Guardia Civil’s Special Group for Underwater Activities.

CAUGHT: The scuba diver was spotted on the shores of Sa Caleta

Donned in a wetsuit and equipped with fins and goggles, the man was taken back to the police station and received a hefty fine.

The arrests come as more than 2,000 penalties have been handed out in the Balearic Islands for violations against the Royal decree since the nationwide lockdown has been enforced.

This includes a man who was caught in the act setting up a tent in Cala Mitjana earlier this week.

A 32-year-old Spanish man was also arrested over the weekend after being found walking on Can Pere Antoni beach.

Claiming to be out walking his dog, officers grew suspicious of his story as not only was there no sign of the pooch, but the man lived three kilometres away.

A search operation was also launched to rescue a hiker who fell and injured herself while walking her dog on the Sierra de Cavall Bernat in Pollenca on Easter Sunday.

An identity check revealed that the woman had repeatedly flouted the lockdown rules, already receiving three fines for disobedience from the Policia Local.