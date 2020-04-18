A MAN has been arrested in Mallorca for pretending to be an army sergeant and carrying out routine checks on the general public.

Dressed head-to-toe in military uniform, the man had stopped several people in Inca’s town centre.

Asking them why they were outside during the lockdown, he even ordered some residents to return home, threatening them with a fine.

Growing suspicious of his behaviour, a patrolling Guardia Civil unit watching nearby questioned the man to check his role within the army.

Once it was proved that he was not in fact a sergeant, the man was swiftly detained and charged with civil disobedience.

LOCKDOWN: Hundreds of police checkpoints have been set up across the island

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man was arrested for attacking a security guard working at a COVID-19 testing point in Campos.

Investigators say the assault was ‘completely random,’ with the victim having to be treated at hospital for minor injuries.

As well as ensuring that the general public continues to adhere to the lockdown restrictions, the police have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety of the island’s residents.

This was the case for one Guardia Civil patrol, which spotted an elderly woman collecting snails on a road in Colonia de Sant Jordi.

Once speaking with the pensioner, agents soon realised that she was totally disorientated and could not remember her name or where she lived.

Making a call to the Policia Local in the hope that they may know who she was, it was soon discovered that she suffered from Alzheimer’s and lived approximately two kilometres away.

Escorting her home, the woman’s husband greeted the officers outside their home, explaining that he had become very worried that she had not yet returned home.