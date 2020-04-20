SERGIO Aguero has been announced as the BBC’s Spanish teacher for children in England during the lockdown.

The Manchester City striker will be among the many famous faces leading lessons as part of the BBC’s plans to help educate children in the UK during the pandemic.

The Argentine number nine will help children learn to count in Spanish.

He will be joined by the likes of Danny Dyer, Brian Cox, Ed Balls and Jodie Whittaker, who will each be teaching a specific lesson.

The 31-year-old who has been playing for City for nine seasons, had spent five seasons prior to that at Atletico Madrid.

During his time with the Rojiblancos, Kun managed to win both the Europa League and the European Super Cup, but failed to collect any domestic trophies in Spain.

During his time at the Etihad however, he has become the highest scoring foreign player ever in the Premier League.

He has also scored arguably the most famous goal in English football during the final fixture of the 2011-12 season, that pipped City to the title in injury time, over their biggest rivals, Manchester United.

He has also managed to win four League titles, five League Cups and one FA Cup.