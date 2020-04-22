NETFLIX has added 16 million new users during the coronavirus crisis.

Since the start of the year, the streaming platform had its biggest three month gain in its 13-year history.

A Netflix letter said: “We’re acutely aware that we are fortunate to have a service that is even more meaningful to people confined at home, and which we can operate remotely with minimal disruption.”

During the same period, the company shares have risen by a staggering 31%.

The profits recorded also during this period are €653 million, more than double that in the same period last year.

EMarketer forecasting analyst Eric Haggstrom said: “Netflix is and will continue to be the media company least impacted by COVID-19.

“Their business is a near perfect fit to a population that is suddenly housebound.”

According to estimations, 7.5 million new users are predicted for the next trimester.