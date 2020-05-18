TORREVIEJA has seen an extraordinary campaign of kindness emerge during the coronavirus crisis.

During the last week, its Social Welfare Department has delivered 2,022 food parcels to desperate families.

Unemployment during lockdown has caused a huge economic crisis, with many in the city going hungry.

BOSS: Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon

Five food banks have been set up for those in need, with centres located at La Mata, the Colegio Publico Cuba, the Ciudad del Mar school, the Las Culturas school and at the department’s own offices.

Eduardo Dolon, Mayor of Torrevieja, said that with the current organisation and resources, up to 12,000 food parcels can be prepared and distributed in a month.

From May 18, all of Alicante province is in Phase One of de-escalation, allowing many a return to work, and putting euros in the pockets of local people.

Dolon revealed that an extra eight emergency social workers were hired at the end of April, to help with the need generated by the most vulnerable groups.

He said: “The eight social workers will be working as long as the state of alarm and its consequences last.”