THE number of coronavirus related deaths in Spain has risen for the second consecutive day, but stays below 100 for the fourth day in a row.

In the last 24 hours, 95 people lost their lives, an increase of 12 people from yesterday when it was 83.

The region of Catalunya accounted for 40 of those deaths, a number that represents 42% of the total for the day.

This takes the total number of fatalities nationwide to 27,888.

Similarly, we also saw a slight increase in the number of new infections, registering 416, compared to the 295 we had yesterday.

This takes the total number of coronavirus infected patients in Spain to 232,555.

According to Fernando Simón, the director of the Health Ministry’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts, today’s data was ‘in line with what we have observed in previous days and does not contain any surprises.’

Simon added: “We are being much more exhaustive with our testing looking for positive cases.

“Despite efforts to find these cases however, the number of infections is not rising significantly, which is a very good sign.”