THREE people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping, torture and murder of a man in Spain.

Police believe that criminals were trying to force the victim to reveal where a ‘large amount’ of money – the proceeds of drugs crime – was hidden.

An investigation began when a battered body was found on a rural road in the Aguilas Bajas area of Santa Maria del Aguila (El Ejido, Almeria) on December 5 last year.

RAID: Police took no chances in hunt for the alleged killers.

Forensic examination of the scene uncovered clues that allowed police to identify the victim, and later led them to those allegedly responsible.

Once an exact time of death was established, investigators were able to work out that the victim had been held for 28 hours.

Police say that while held he was tortured, suffering knife wounds before he was eventually stabbed to death.

Lab tests from samples taken at the scene led investigators to the three suspects.

House searches in Almeria city, Roquetas de Mar and El Ejido, found more evidence , allegedly linking the three arrested men to the crime.

Police seized 440 grams of marihuana, weighing and packaging tools for the sale of drugs, a stolen 12-calibre Beretta shotgun, knives, a high-end vehicle and mobile phones.

The arrested men have been charged with illegal detention, illegal possession of weapons and drug trafficking. More charges may follow.