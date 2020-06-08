THE President of Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, will today present a list of reasons why the region should move into phase three of de-escalation on Monday, June 15.

Puig has commented on the ‘positive evolution’ of COVID-19 statistics in the three provinces of Castellon, Valencia and Alicante – which includes the Costa Blanca.



KEY MEN: PM Pedro Sanchez and Valencian president, Ximo Puig

Municpalities throughout the Valencia Community are ready and prepared for the move, and a meeting is also planned for tomorrow, to confirm the final aspects of the transition into phase three.

Puig said last week had been ‘decisive’ and CCOVID-19 figures were ‘clearly in decline’.

The list of reasons contain the following statistics:

No deaths have been registered in the region for five days – ‘an unprecedented circumstance in the last three months’, according to Puig.

No cases have been registered in 470 Valencian municipalities, 87% of the total, for the last two weeks.

The ‘r’ infection rate is down to 0.7, and only 0.9% of PCR tests return positive results.

Wastewater tests show that the virus has ‘practically disappeared’.

A new study shows that infections in the Valencian Community are now less than half the Spanish average.

COVID-19 hospitalisations currently stand at only 140 people (previously as high as 2,200) with only 17 in intensive care.

Puig said: “It will be the last stretch of the de-escalation, and we will do it with the maximum sanitary guarantees, without having run faster than we should have, also giving an image of safety, rigour and maximum prudence, because we are convinced of one thing: being prudent now is a guarantee of a faster and more robust economic recovery.”

He added that entrance into phase 3 would be a ‘fundamental asset’ for the revival of tourism.

“This will make us stronger, more attractive, more trustworthy to lead national tourism,” he added.