POLICE have dismantled an international drugs syndicate in Alicante and arrested its leader.

The notoriously security-conscious drug kingpin had dangerous guard dogs, a complex CCTV system and even a full-time bodyguard trained in martial arts.

ARRESTED: One of the eight Lithuanians

A routine traffic patrol by agents had revealed one of the gang possessed a false passport.

Further investigations took Guardia Civil officers to a luxury villa in Albir-Alfaz del Pi (Alicante), where accomplices were questioned and arrested.

Sources revealed that the eight Lithuanians are accused of trafficking marijuana, car theft, illegally siphoning off electricity and document forgery.

Operation Chonko was executed in the Costa Blanca towns of Albir-Alfaz del Pi, Polop, La Nucia and Denia.

SEIZED: Drugs found under car bonnet

Items seized included two high-end cars valued at €240,000, three utility vehicles, a van, two motorcycles, a jet ski, a trailer, and over €72,000 in cash.

Additionally, 249 marijuana plants and marijuana packed and processed into bags was found, valued in excess of €74,000.

Bizarrely, the weed packages were discovered under the garden’s area of artificial grass.

The gang of five men and three women were believed to be highly-specialised in buying, processing and transporting drugs across Europe, with the proceeds being sent to their native Lithuania.

The operation was coordinated by the Investigating Court number 4 of Benidorm, and carried out by agents from the Investigation Area of the Guardia Civil of Altea and the Information Group of the Alicante Command.

Agents from the Information Headquarters (UCE-3), the Reserve and Security Group number 3 in Valencia and the Citizen Security Unit (USECIA) of the Calpe Guardia Civil Company were also involved.