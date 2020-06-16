ONE person has died from coronavirus in a 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday in the Valencian Community.

The latest regional figures from the health ministry say there have also been no hospital admissions for the virus over the last two days.

PCE testing identified 14 new cases across the Community, with one in Alicante Province, during the regional Sanitat’s daily virus update on Monday evening.

The total number of deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic stands at 1,459 in the Community.

728 of the fatalities are in Valencia Province and 507 in Alicante, while 224 people have lost their lives in Castellón Province.

Health chiefs say that 13,828 people have recovered from catching Covid-19 in the Valencian Community, and 392,967 tests have been carried out since the crisis began.

Just seven days since the state of alarm begun have seen zero COVID-19-related deaths.