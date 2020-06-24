NOVAK Djokovic became the latest tennis star to test positive for COVID-19 this week.

The world number one, 33, joined a string of top pros, including Grigor Dimitrov, who caught the virus after a charity tournament in Croatia.

Just weeks before this latest sports-related outbreak of the virus, Djokovic had been holed up in his nine-bedroom mansion overlooking Marbella’s Golden Mile.

His visit didn’t go unnoticed however, with serb courting controversy as he broke lockdown to work on his game at Puente Romano Tennis Club.

The Moroccan-style villa he stayed in sports a private grass tennis court, gym, spa, games room, entertainment room, sauna, and hammam – not a bad place to be ‘locked down’.

VILLA: Djokovic’s €6.4 million Sierra Blanca home (Credit Costas & Casas)

The Marbella mansion is described as ‘one of the few great entertainment villas’ on the Costa del Sol, according to Costas & Casas.

The villa, located in Sierra Blanca, is where the tennis superstar and his family decided to spend the lockdown until the end of May.

PARADISE: Swimming pool at salubrious Spanish mansion (Credit Costas & Casas)

NETFLIX AND CHILL: Cinema room in Djokovic’s Spanish villa (Credit Costas & Casas)

Looking over the salubrious Golden Mile, the mansion itself has seven bedrooms and then a further two in the Moorish-style guest house above the tennis court.

FULL-SIZED: Grass tennis court overlooked by Moorish-style guest house (Credit Costas & Casas)

WORKING UP A SWEAT: Tennis world number one’s home gym at Spanish villa (Credit Costas & Casas)

The 33-year-old, and his family, have been coming to the Costa del Sol for the last couple of years and his two brothers, Marko and Djordje, are known to live nearby.

MAKING A SPLASH: Djokovic enjoying a swim at a pool in Marbella

SEA VIEWS: Scenes on the 232 m2 of terrace at the Marbella villa (Credit Costas & Casas)

The 1.100m2 plot is usually, ‘rented out a lot for a huge rental income,’ when Djokovic is away, according to a source from the Costas & Casas real estate agency.

GAME ON: One of the games rooms in the nine-bedroom villa (Credit Costas & Casas)

Djokovic is a known visitor to Puerto Romano Beach Resort and Spa, where he was caught playing his match during lockdown, breaking the Government guidelines.

INSIDE LOOK: Djokovic’s luxury Moroccan-style villa (Credit Costas & Casas)

The master bedroom of the Marbella property has vaulted ceilings, walk-in wardrobes, and its own jacuzzi bath.

LUXURIOUS: Jacuzzi in master bedroom of Djokovic’s Sierra Blanca villa (Credit Costas & Casas)

MASTER BEDROOM: The 17-time time Grand-Slam-winner’s master bedroom (Credit Costas & Casas)

The 17-time Grand-Slam-winner is also known to have properties in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Serbia, Miami, New York, and Porto Montenegro, according to Essentially Sport.