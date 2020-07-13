MURCIA has become the latest region in Spain to expand the mandatory wearing of masks in most public places.

The measure came into force today(July 13) and includes the popular British expat and tourist area of the Mar Menor.

Murcia president Fernando López Miras said that masks must be worn at all times in all open and closed public areas, even if social distancing can be maintained.

People who fail to observe the law will be fined €100.

The main exceptions over the tougher measures will be for outdoor sports activities and when eating and drinking at bars and restaurants.

Fernando López Miras said; “Masks are important for personal protection and there will be no hesitation in imposing fines for non-wearers”.

The region has seen some recent localised spikes in coronavirus numbers and López Miras said his government would have no hesitation in imposing local lockdowns if new clusters of cases appeared.

Murcia joins other parts of Spain like Catalunya, Aragon, and the Balearic Islands in increasing the use of masks.

The Valencian government, which covers the Costa Blanca region, says they have no plans for the time being to extend mask-wearing.