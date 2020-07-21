A Santa Pola sports centre became a makeshift coronavirus testing centre today(July 21) as authorities tried to work out if anybody was infected over a week ago at a nightclub.

The municipal Lara Gonzalez centre in the southern Costa Blanca town was used for five hours of rapid tests for potentially up to 500 people, aged mainly between 18 and 40 years.

Anybody who went to the Oasis club in the town between July 10 and 12 was asked to turn up for a test, after at least one visitor to the venue was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19.

Santa Pola has seen a recent rise in coronavirus cases which yesterday saw the cancellation of children´s summer events at the town´s Nautical Club.

One of the youngsters tested positive for the virus leading to a home quarantine order being issued to anybody who may have had contact with the child.

An outbreak within a Santa Pola family was detected at the beginning of last week.