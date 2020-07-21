MARBELLA has reported two new cases of COVID-19.

According to the Junta de Andalucia, the two positives were confirmed today after the municipality enjoyed 10 days of no new cases.

It brings the total number of cases in Marbella since the pandemic began to 423.

Across Malaga province there have been 23 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The Junta said that only nine people are in hospital and no COVID-19 patient is in the ICU.

A total of six outbreaks are still active in Malaga province, with the 28 cases in the Ocio Hoteles outbreak being the largest.

Two new outbreaks have also been registered in Almeria, with seven people testing positive for the virus in each.

A further outbreak has been identified in Antequera, where five people have tested positive.

Marbella has only seen four cases this month, with the previous two being on July 3 and July 10.