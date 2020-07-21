RESIDENT doctors across the Valencian Community’s hospitals went on indefinite strike from today(July 21) over their contracts and salaries.

Representatives from the medical union, MIR, said that around 80 per cent of their members are supporting the industrial action in the region.

The residents are unhappy about the time off they get after working long shifts at weekends and bank holidays, and have called for a maximum working week of 37.5 hours.

Other demands include a salary rise as the medics claim they get paid less in the Valencian Community compared to other regions of Spain.

Some of the doctors took part in demonstrations in Valencia and Alicante on the first morning of the regional strike.