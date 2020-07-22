NEW figures have revealed which Vega Baja towns and cities have suffered the worst during the coronavirus pandemic.

Larger and more populous areas have seen a higher number of people succumbing to the virus but many smaller towns have escaped with very little suffering at all.

As the Olive Press reported on June 1, Granje de Rocamora and Jacarilla continue to count ZERO coronavirus cases.

You can see how many cases each town in the Vega Baja region has recorded below.

The data relates to information recorded since PCR tests began.

CasesNewDeaths
Albatera401
Algorfa100
Almoradí 1302
Benejúzar600
Benferri200
Benijófar 200
Bigastro 301
Callosa de Segura1201
Catral 800
Cox 600
Daya Nueva 102
Daya Vieja 201
Dolores1706
Formentera del Segura301
Granja de Rocamora000
Guardamar del Segura 3208
Jacarilla 000
Los Montesinos 400
Orihuela8527
Pilar de la Horadada2112
Rafal 300
Redován101
Rojales 1002
San Fulgencio501
San Isidro 100
San Miguel de Salinas501
Torrevieja 280840
TOTAL5271177
