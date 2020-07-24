FRANCE is advising its citizens to avoid all but essential travel to Catalunya.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex made the recommendation on Friday afternoon.

The head of the French Executive also revealed that he is talking to the Government to tighten up the borders, adding that surveillance will be reinforced.

It comes as Norway announced today it is imposing a 10-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain.

It means any person arriving to the Nordic country from Spain will have self-isolate at home for 10 days.

The new restriction will come into force in Norway from midnight tonight.

