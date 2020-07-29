TORREVIEJA is to follow other parts of Spain in monitoring the city´s sewage to spot any trends involving the coronavirus.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón said that the monitoring across the Costa Blanca resort would allow the chance to predict a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Dolón commented: “This innovative measure will help to make the Torrevieja area as safe as possible and will flag-up the likelihood of an outbreak.”

The local water company, Agamed, has set up sampling points across its network and laboratory testing would be completed within two days.

The results would then be sent to Torrevieja council for any appropriate action to be taken.