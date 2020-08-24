SOCIAL gatherings in the Murcia region of Spain will be restricted to just six people from Wednesday.

The Monitoring Committee for COVID-19 in the region agreed the new restriction today, August 24.

It applies to social gatherings in public AND in private, although more people will be allowed to gather for weddings, communions, funerals and wakes.

The regional Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, announced the news at a press conference this morning, with the restrictions starting on Wednesday, August 26.

Regarding weddings, baptisms and communions, the Committee has agreed to limit attendees to no more than 30 people.

Wakes and funerals will also be limited to no more than 15 people in closed establishments, or 25 if in an open space, according to orm.es

Villegas justified his decision by revealing 40% of infections in the region are happening in the field of leisure, celebrations, hotels and family gatherings.

Although the measure has been announced, the BORM (official local government document with details) has yet to be published.