A BROTHEL in the Andalucian town of Antequera is under investigation after three members of its staff were arrested for torturing two clients.

According to the Policia Nacional report, the alarm was raised after a client arrived at the ‘salon’ to allegedly buy narcotics and to use the services of the girls working at the time.

An altercation ensued over an alleged unpaid bill to the tune of €2,700. The man was allegedly held for several hours, bound and beaten, until he paid.

His belongings were stolen and he was later diagnosed with a fractured nose, broken ribs and lacerations to his face and neck thanks to the severity of the beating, said police.

During the investigation, a second victim came forward with a similar story, which led officers to raid the premises and interview the staff and managers.

During the raid, police seized fake weapons typically used for intimidation, cocaine, scales and other drug paraphernalia, ID cards and other documents.

The raid led to the arrest of two men aged 42 and 61, and a 43-year-old woman for illegal detention, robbery with violence and intimidation and crimes against public health, causing bodily harm and serious threats.

