NEW COVID-19 cases on the Costa Blanca have reached daily levels not seen since March according to figures released by the Valencian health ministry.

An update issued yesterday(September 1) showed that 237 people had been identified over a 24-hour period as having the coronavirus in Alicante Province.

The total number of confirmed cases over the last six months in the area is now 7,685.

Two additional fatalities have been announced bringing the death toll to 523 in Alicante Province since the start of the pandemic.

Cumulative figures covering four days up to September 1 show have disclosed that Alicante City has recorded new 112 cases, closely followed by Denia on 91.

Benidorm has added 40 new infections with Torrevieja on 38.