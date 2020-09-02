SPAIN has registered 8,581 COVID-19 cases by PCR on Wednesday, with 3,663 of those being detected in the past 24 hours.

The figure is 466 more than the number declared on Tuesday, when 8,115 positive test results were added.

Most of the new cases continue to be in Madrid, with the central region counting 1,362 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by the Basque Country (524) and Andalucia (372).

The total number of people to have officially tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain now stands at 479,554.

In terms of deaths from the disease, there have been 42 between Tuesday and Wednesday.

It brings the total death toll to 29,194, a figure which does not include those who died in care homes.

According to El Mundo, there have been 177 deaths from the virus over the past week.