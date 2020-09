A YOUNG mother was given a four-month jail sentence for abandoning her three-month-old baby at an ATM in Lorca last Friday(September 4).

Policia Local agents found the 19-year-old woman in a drunken state on a nearby street.

A Lorca court ruled that she had ‘seriously ignored her duties as a mother’, and suspended her sentence for two years provided that she does not reoffend.

Murcia’s child protection office is investigating the incident which could result in her losing custody of the baby.