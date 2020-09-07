ALICANTE’S MAYOR wants nightclubs and late bars to reopen with a terrace service only.

Luis Barcela has contacted the Valencian Government over relaxing restrictions which saw nightlife businesses closed on August 18 to reduce increasing cases of COVID-19 among younger people.

The three-week restrictions have now been extended until September 30, with Valencian nightlife business groups claiming that over two-thirds of their members will never reopen their doors due to the economic hardship they are facing.

Luis Barcela said: “The regional measures are so generic that they make no sense, as you can have a restaurant or cafe trading from terraces but the rules prevent bars from doing the same.”

The mayor added that Alicante council had contacted the Valencian Government to see if some form of relaxation could take place to help hard-up owners, but had got no reply.

“If you are outdoors, social distancing can be maintained between the tables and customers wearing masks,” Barcela added.