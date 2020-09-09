THE First Minister of Wales will be ‘in touch with universities’ over quarantine requirements for Gibraltar university students.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo called the Welsh elected leader today to see if he could find some way to overcome the two week quarantine period imposed on arrivals from the Rock.

The two week COVID-19 self-isolation would mean new students would miss out an important time at the beginning of the university year.

Gibraltar has argued that because it has done more tests it is likely more cases will be detected but it does not mean there are more infected people.

During this morning’s call First Minister Mark Drakeford wished Gibraltar a happy National Day for tomorrow.

He said he could understand the way National Day signified the desire for Gibraltar to be part of the British family of nations.

According to the Government he agreed on ‘close communication between our respective Public Health authorities’ which was important for arriving university students.

“I am very grateful that First Minister Drakeford has been so positive in his contact with us on the issues we discussed,” said Picardo.

“I look forward to the continuing contact we will have on these important subjects.”

For his part the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia received the flag of Raleigh, the capital city of North Carolina.

RALLYING CRY: DCM Garcia with James Lasry of AmCham outside No.6 Convent Place

Presented by the president of AMCHAM Gibraltar, it represented the Sister Cities project the American Chamber of Commerce created with Raleigh.

The Gibraltar flag was also presented to Jonathan Melton, member of the Raleigh City Council.

Gibraltar has been involved in a campaign to strengthen relations with the USA that led to a motion being passed supporting Gibraltar’s right to self-determination.