ANDALUCIA’S average daily death toll from COVID-19 has risen to a record high of 53, six higher than it was at the peak of the first wave.

The coronavirus has spread rapidly in Spain’s most southerly autonomous community in recent weeks, with a daily case average of almost 3,900 – higher than it is anywhere else in the country.

This translates to a case rate per capita of 1 in 47. However, this is actually fairly low compared with other parts of Spain.

RISING CURVE: Daily cases in Spain. Graphic from https://cnecovid.isciii.es/covid19/#provincias

In Catalonia, for example, an average of 1 in 28 people have the virus, while in Aragon and Navarra, currently the worst affected Spanish regions in this regard, the rates are 1 in 20 and 1 in 18 respectively.

The daily death counts (averaged over the last seven days) are also high in Castilla y Leon (35), as well as in Madrid (28.4), where nearly 11,000 people have died from the virus so far.

On average, COVID-19 currently takes the lives of 284 people every day in Spain.