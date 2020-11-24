A royal favourite, the luxury Pyrenees resort Baqueira-Beret have been the first to announce their winter season opening date following extended coronavirus restrictions.

Set for December 10, the 146km of groomed runs will be open before Christmas for adventure and apres.

To ensure social distancing on the lifts, a rule of six will be enforced in cable cars with masks mandatory for skiers when queuing.

Elsewhere, staff from Formigal, Panticosa, Cerler, Valdelinares and Javalambre will be put on ERTE due to lack of snowfall and pandemic mobility restrictions, the Aramon group have said.

“The company wants to protect both its employees and its future,” said the snow giants in a statement.

It comes after 28 staff at the Candanchu resort in Huesca were also put on the financial relief scheme with decision makers at Astun expected to follow suit.

Meanwhile, in Granada’s Sierra Nevada, organisers pushed back their opening scheduled for November 28 due to mobility measures.

Yet, staff remain optimistic they’ll open as soon as restrictions allow. “Everything at the resort is ready,” the resort managers said.