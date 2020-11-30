CBD and vaping – they are two topics that have been trending like crazy over the past 12 to 18 months. It should, therefore, come as no real surprise that more recently, people have started to put the two together. Forget your oils, capsules and gummies, the best way to get your CBD hit is straight through the lungs via your vape pen.

That, at least, is what the advocates tell us. To a certain extent, they are right. From a bioavailability perspective, vaping is hard to beat, as it gets the CBD into the blood stream both quickly and effectively. But before we all make a grab for our e-cigarettes and start filling them with CBD, here are some points to bear in mind.

CBD oil is not vape juice

Filling your e-cigarette with CBD will not actually be of any benefit to you, and it certainly won’t do your vape pen any favours. What you need is CBD vape juice, also known as e-liquid, which is thinner than CBD oil and is designed to vaporise more efficiently. Buy from a reputable seller and you can rest assured you have the right product. To double check, take a look at the label. It should specifically mention vaping, and the ingredients shouldn’t say anything other than cannabinoids, CBD extract, PG, VG, terpenes. If there is anything else in there, check online to see what it is before you open the bottle.

Be cautious over dosage

Some vape juice comes in ready-made cartridges containing a set dose. More commonly, though, you will need to measure out your own dosage from the bottle. The best advice here is to start low and gradually work your way up. Remember, vaping CBD gets it into your system quickly and efficiently, do you will probably need less than you think. Start with 2 mg, and gradually work your way up. As soon as you start feeling an effect, lock that in that as your standard dosage. You can always tweak it later.

Watch out for side effects

CBD does not usually have any noticeable side effects. However, it’s important to remember that research is still in its early stages. Some people say they have felt some drowsiness, especially after taking it for the first time. The point is that no two people are the same. It seems that if you do experience side effects, they will be very mild, but be on the safe side. For example, if you are about to undertake a four hour drive, that’s not the ideal time to try a CBD vape for the first time.

Stay legal

Finally, a point of order. Although CBD does not get you high, it is still a cannabinoid. It is legal in much of the western world, including the European Union and most of the USA. If you are traveling further afield, though, always check the local laws and regulations to avoid any risk of embarrassment or worse.