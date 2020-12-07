POSTING a letter or receiving a parcel will no longer hurt the planet under new plans unveiled by the government.

A brand new fleet of 13 fully electric postal vans will start being used from next week.

Gibraltar will now become the first country in the world to have a fully electrical postal delivery system.

The new zero-emission vehicles will cost the taxpayer just over £5,000 a month for the next seven years.

After this time the authorities will have the possibility of either updating them with newer vehicles or buying them outright.

The current vans, which are 17-years-old, are not to European standards and needed replacing.

“I am pleased that the Royal Gibraltar Post Office will be the first public Postal Service in the world to have a fully electric fleet,” said Minister for Postal Services Vijay Daryanani.

“These new electric vehicles will allow us to have our mail delivered pollution free.

“It will also help us reduce the emissions on a daily basis compared to normal petrol vehicles.”

The new postal vans will cost the taxpayer a fifth less than petrol ones, helping to reduce the leasing costs.

“I am excited to see these environmentally friendly vans on our roads in line with our commitment to provide a cleaner and greener Gibraltar,” added Daryanani.

“This is part of the Government’s vision to improve the lives and air quality for all Gibraltarians.

“The leasing arrangement will allow us to continue having the most up-to-date vehicles, properly maintained and serviced.”