YET another silver monolith has appeared, this time in Spain, adding to the invasion of shiny columns across the globe.

On December 6, a villager filmed a silver monolith erected near the ruins of the Santiago Church in Ayllon, Castile and Leon, on dangerous slopes which the municipal authorities reportedly advise locals against visiting.

An identical monolith was also found over the weekend in the town of Sulzbach, Germany, meaning the eerie objects have now appeared in a total of six countries – Britain, Colombia, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, and the USA.

The first one was discovered in the remote Utah desert on November 18 and caused a sensation online, especially amongst conspiracy theorists, ufologists and Stanley Kubrick aficionados.

SPOTTED: A monolith in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. Credit: Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA Wire

An art collective called ‘The Most Famous Artist’, founded by American artist Matty Mo, claimed credit for this initial stunt and is selling ‘Authentic Alien Monoliths’ for $45,000 on its website.

However, when asked if he was responsible for the monolith on The Isle of Wight, Mo said: “The monolith is out of my control at this point.

“Godspeed to all the aliens working hard around the globe to propagate the myth.”

Highly reminiscent of the crop circle craze in the USA, which was almost certainly the work of pranksters, the monoliths have appeared at an especially conspicuous time and do not look as if they were created by aliens.

In fact, townsman Holger Klink told the German broadcaster Hessenschau that ‘the wooden structure on the inside is very earthly,’ speaking of the monolith in Sulzbach.

The mayor of Ayllon, Maria Jesus Sanz, suspects the strange structure in his municipality is a ‘joke.’