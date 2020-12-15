FRESH COVID-19 cases have reached a new daily record during the second wave of the pandemic across the Valencian Community.

The Tuesday(December 15) update from the regional health ministry reported 2,841 cases within a day and 38 deaths.

In context, yesterday’s report, which took in the whole of the weekend, declared 2,120 cases and 32 fatalities.

The figures come at a time when the regional government is giving serious thought to tightening up some of the restrictions that they were going to relax over the Christmas holiday period.

685 new cases were reported in Alicante Province tonight as opposed to the total weekend figure of 690.

Valencia Province continues to dominate in the coronavirus statistics in the Valencian Community with 1,890 new infections.

The better news is that hospitalisations are continuing to fall in Alicante Province with currently 309 people admitted, compared to 325 a day ago.

ICU patients have fallen as well from 80 to 75.

The same pattern continues of outbreaks largely occurring in Valencia Province, with the Alicante area recording ten of the fresh batch of 50 outbreaks.

Social gatherings continue to be the principal cause with a 15-strong contagion reported in Teulada.

Three outbreaks totalling 11 infections were discovered in Orihuela, along with a six-case outbreak in Callosa de Segura.