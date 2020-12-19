ANDALUCIA counted 55 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday in its second-deadliest day so far this month.

Today’s figure was only topped on December 10, when 56 people lost their lives to the virus in a 24-hour period.

It also represents 13 more deaths than Friday and 21 more than Saturday last week.

Meanwhile, the most populous region counted 1,192 new cases between Friday and Saturday.

? Incidencia acumulada del #coronavirus en comunidades autónomas españolas en los últimos 14 días. #COVID?19 ? pic.twitter.com/xlfEGhAieK — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) December 19, 2020

That is the highest count of the week after Thursday, when 1,383 cases were detected.

By provinces, Malaga lead the tally on Saturday, discovering 213 new cases, followed by Sevilla with 197, Cadiz 189, Jaen 150, Almeria 141, Granada 130, Cordoba 114 and Huelva 58.

However in good news, the pressure on hospitals across the region is continuing to ease.

There are now a total of 1,188 coronavirus patients, down by 29 since yesterday and by 230 compared to a week ago.

Of these, 251 are in intensive care, 11 fewer than Friday and 63 fewer than seven days ago.

The incidence rate of the virus in Andalucia is now the third lowest out of all the 17 regions, at 135.95 cases per 100,000 people.