SPAIN is to severely curtail air travel from the United Kingdom from tomorrow(December 22).

Spanish citizens and residents will be exempted from the ban which also applies to sea and land journeys.

The decision comes in the wake of a new more infectious strain of COVID-19 in London and the South-East of England.

A Spanish government statement says that the move has been jointly taken with Portugal, with both countries stepping up monitoring of their border.

Spain’s move comes after fellow EU countries like France, Germany, and Italy introduced UK travel bans yesterday.