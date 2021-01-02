THE forum of Primary Care Physicians in the Valencian Community warned yesterday that ‘the pandemic is out of control, in terms of new cases, hospitalisations and deaths.‘

Spokesman Ignacio Domingo added that ‘primary care is under enormous pressure.’

He claimed that current restrictions are not containing the unstoppable increase in cases which have stemmed from the holiday season.

The Forum said health authorities are already collapsing with the situation worsening as the impact of Christmas gatherings begins to take hold.

Domingo said: “It is necessary to rethink current containment measures and impose new rules to stop the progress of cases.

“The situation is currently out of control.”

The Ministry of Health finished last year with 2,832 new coronavirus cases reported on New Year’s Eve in the Valencian Community.

This brings the total number of positives to 148,304 people throughout the region, with deaths standing at 2,975.