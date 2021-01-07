AN alleged thief has been arrested after stealing thousands of euros from an 83-year-old on the Costa Calida.

The perpetrator was identified after CCTV footage showed her stalking the victim at the bank.

She was seen using the ATM machine as she watched the octogenarian withdraw €5,000 in savings from one of the bank clerks.

The criminal then followed her victim as she headed to the shopping district in Puerto de Mazarron.

The thief managed to grab the cash from a shopping trolley when the lady was distracted.

Police were able to identify the suspect thanks to the ATM transaction she made in the bank while she was stalking her victim.

The detainee has been ordered to appear at Totana Investigating Court.