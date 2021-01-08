VALENCIA is ready and prepared to roll out the Moderna coronavirus vaccine from the moment it arrives, its regional health minister has said.

Ana Barcelo said the first doses should be arriving next week.

ANA BARCELO: “We’re ready”

The first shipments will contain about 50,000 doses of the second authorised vaccine to be used in Spain.

This will ‘accelerate the vaccination process’ in residential homes and the front line of health services.

Staff and residents of 125 homes in the Valencian Community have already been vaccinated.

This new vaccine, developed by Moderna, prevents coronavirus in adults over 18 years and is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.

The authorisation came after double-blind clinical trials where the vaccine or a placebo is hidden in such a way as to prevent its identification by the patient.

More than 30,000 adults were used in the trials, with an estimated vaccine efficacy of 94.1%