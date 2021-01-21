THE suspect detained for the horrific acid attack that took place last week in Malaga is reportedly refusing food from prison guards in an apparent “protest”

26-year-old Jose Arcadio was arrested on Monday in the Entrerríos area of Mijas after spending four days on the run from police.

Arcadio became the prime suspect in an acid attack on two women in the Cartama area of Malaga last Tuesday.

Arcadio is currently in isolation in the Alhaurin de la Torre prison due to COVID-19 regulations preventing him from mixing with the other inmates.

He is due to sit in front of a court at the Court of Violence 3 of Malaga in the coming days for the attack, which left his ex-girlfriend and another woman with serious burns to their faces and bodies.

According to sources close to the case, Arcadio has denied all charges against him since the moment he was arrested, and continues to do so.

It is expected that he will also claim his innocence in the court hearing.

Reports are also emerging that the Melilla native is refusing food from the guards in an apparent ‘protest’ against his capture.

Arcadio has a history of violence and was due to sit trial on January 27 for a previous attack on a former girlfriend back in 2016.

During the attack in a nightclub in Marbella, he punched his ex in the face and dragged her down a flight of stairs before continuing the attack.

He then continued to harass her via mobile phone, leading to a restraining order being placed on him.

Arcadio also has a chequered history of drug trafficking, driving offences and violence culminating in a total of 24 separate arrests and a further 22 warrants for his capture.