THREE Moroccan teenagers aged 14 and 15 were detained in Almoradi on January 12 for causing 2400 euros of damage to a municipal nativity scene.

Guardia Civil identified the alleged perpetrators after a number of people reported two of the trio entering the marquee holding the structure, while the third acted as lookout.









Once inside, they destroyed several pieces of the scene, which had not been disassembled because of the poor weather at the time.

According to the council, the damage caused amounts to 2,400 euros.

After various investigations and public collaboration, police located the teens allegedly responsible.

The three were arrested for the crime of damage, and later released on charges into the custody of their parents.

Almoradi Town Hall published the pictures above on their own Facebook site, stating that CCTV had recorded the perpetrators clearly.