THE Venus of Fuengirola, a Roman sculpture found in 1979, is back on display after being restored.

The white marble sculpture, depicting a Venus Pudica and measuring 144 by 60 centimetres, has undergone meticulous restoration before its presentation once more to the public.

The Venus of Fuengirola is an outstanding piece of the historical artistic heritage of this municipality in Malaga.

Found in 1979 when building works were underway on the railway line at Los Boliches, Fuengirola’s most emblematic Roman sculpture has returned to the site where it was found, the Finca del Secretario (the Secretary’s Estate) – a Roman site dating from the 1st to the 4th centuries.

The restoration of the statue has involved the design and subsequent execution of a support that allows the statue to be held in position without damage to the work, minimising the impact to the structure, unlike the previous support used.

The Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, visited the exhibition on Monday.

“We have expanded the archaeological remains on public display in our city. A priority has been the restoration of one of the most important historical remains of the city: the Venus of Fuengirola. It is a sculpture that, from today, can be visited in this Interpretation Center, the same site where it was found.” she said.

Hemos ampliado los restos arqueológicos que exponemos públicamente en nuestra ciudad. Para ello, hemos dispuesto piezas históricas en el Centro de Interpretación de la Finca del Secretario, que están presididas por la Venus de #Fuengirola. #AnaMula #FuengirolaMásCultura pic.twitter.com/6kuk1R9XCM — Ana Mula (@AnaMula1) January 25, 2021

The Finca del Secretario villa and its Interpretation Centre can be visited every day of the week, except Mondays.