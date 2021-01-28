PORTUGAL has announced that it will close its border with Spain on Friday for at least two weeks following a surge in coronavirus figures.

The Portuguese Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Cabrita, revealed the exceptional measure today, which has widespread support from the country’s main political parties.

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa admitted in a TV interview on Wednesday night that the situation is ‘very bad’ due to the ‘exponential’ growth of infections which has brought ‘a dramatic number’ of deaths.

In the past 24 hours the country has seen 16,432 new cases and 303 deaths.

It comes as the country has been added to the UK’s so-called ‘red list’ due to its high incidence of the virus.

It is also feared to be at risk of harbouring the Brazilian strain of the virus due to its long-standing connections to the South American country.

Anyone returning from Portugal to the UK will have to quarantine for 10 days at a hotel or accommodation provided by the British Government.

In plans revealed on Wednesday, they will also have to pay £1,500 and will not be permitted to leave their rooms while being regularly tested.