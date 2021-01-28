THE Mallorca Film Commission has created a map of locations where the hit BBC series ‘The Mallorca Files’ was filmed.

Pinpointing diverse locations across the island such as Palma’s historical quarters, the Serra de Tramuntana mountains, Sa Calobra and the Cuevas del Drach, the map also offers a synopsis of each episode.

It’s aim is to reinforce the promotional impact of the detective drama which in its first series attracted more than six million viewers.

The second season is set to air next month with filming for the third season already underway.

Copies of the map have been published in four languages including Catalan, Spanish, English and German.

Centering around workaholic British policewoman Miranda Blake and laidback German detective Max Winter, the show follows the pair as they join forces investigating crimes in Mallorca’s privileged ex-pat community.

Starring Elen Rhys and Julian Looman, the series was created by Good Karma Hospital‘s Dan Sefton and is co-produced with German channel ZDF.

Highlights of series one included the dramatic tale of a missing German supermodel on the famous Soller train with filming taking place on the railway itself.

The second series promises even more spectacular scenery with the unlikely duo once again ready to brighten our screens and solve crime in the Balearic sunshine.