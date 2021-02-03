COVID-19 deaths reached a record daily high in the Valencian Community yesterday(February 2) with 106 fatalities.

59 of the deaths came in Alicante Province.

It means that 4,963 people have died from the coronavirus during the pandemic.

Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “The high death figure may be down to the fact that reports covering the weekend were late to come in.”

Nevertheless, every day last week produced death rates in the nineties.

There was better news over new infections which are showing some significant falls across the region.

8,095 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the regional health ministry compared to 9,579 cases a week earlier on January 26.

The cumulative fortnightly infection figure is still the highest of any Spanish region at 1,382.44 infections per 100,000 people.

Hospitalisations in the Valencian Community stand at 4,386 which is 271 less than Monday, and 283 fewer than a week earlier.

Intensive care units are looking after 641 patients, a drop of 13 on the Monday total, but 27 more on a week-to-week basis.

72 outbreaks were reported in the region, with 11 in Alicante Province.

The most significant were in Elche with 17 infections related to work and ten people in Benissa infected through socialising.