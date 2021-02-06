102 people have died from COVID-19 in Andalucia in the past 24 hours.

The morbid figure represents the third-deadliest day of the pandemic, surpassed only by Friday and Tuesday, when 105 and 106 deaths were recorded respectively.

According to the regional health ministry, 4,886 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, 264 fewer than Friday.

? Evolución de la incidencia acumulada en #Andalucía.

? Casos diagnosticados por cada 100.000 habitantes durante las últimas semanas. #COVID?19 ? pic.twitter.com/f34zsacgB1 — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) February 6, 2021

Saturday’s figure is also notably lower than the 7,899 cases recorded seven days ago, which set a new pandemic record.

Out of the eight provinces, Malaga counted the most cases Saturday with 1,134, followed by Sevilla with 985, Cadiz with 884, Almeria with 601, Granada with 454, Huelva with 294, Cordoba with 276 and Jaen with 258.

More importantly, hospitalisations from coronavirus have decreased in Andalucia for the fourth day in a row.

There are now 4,655 COVID patients spread across the region’s hospitals, 87 fewer than Friday.

Of these, 724 are in intensive care units, seven more than on Friday.

Malaga province has the lion’s share of patients, counting 932, followed by Cadiz with 856 and Sevilla with 761.