INFLUENCER Demi Rose is living her life to its fullest after making the leap to move from London to Ibiza.

The stunning British model, who boasts 15million followers on Instagram, relocated to the White Isle from her hometown of Birmingham last year.

Demi has been busy sharing snaps of herself settling into life on the ‘Magic Isle’, including pictures of her performing yoga and sunbathing nude.

The 25-year-old, who has ex boyfriend Tyga in common with fellow social media maven Kylie Jenner, made the leap to move to the party island after struggling with the mental health and COVID restrictions while living alone in London.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CKmxalAl2gB/

Explaining her move she said: “I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice, and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work.

She added that the move “one of the best choices” she has ever made.

“During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me,” she said.

“I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. “